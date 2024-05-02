Legal Games?: Attorneys for Trump, Stormy Daniels Clash in E...

News From Law.com

Cross examination of the Los Angeles lawyer who represented two women who alleged affairs with Donald Trump devolved into accusations of "legal games" and "extortion" on Thursday. The escalating rhetoric came as Trump lawyer Emil Bove repeatedly asked Keith Davidson – whose clients included Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal – if he "extracted" money from a series of celebrities. "We asserted that there was tortious activity committed and there were valid settlements executed," Davidson, of KMD Law, responded. "There was no extraction."

New York

May 02, 2024, 5:00 PM

