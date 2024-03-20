Legal Departments Want to Shake Cost Center Label But Unwitt...

News From Law.com

Legal departments continue to struggle with being perceived negatively by other parts of the business, according to a newly released study that recommends departments unleash image overhauls. The findings are contained in Thomson Reuters' "2024 State of the Corporate Law Department," which notes that some departments unwittingly fan those negative perceptions by measuring their performance by such metrics as cost and legal spend—in other words, casting legal as a cost center instead of a creator of value.

