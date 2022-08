News From Law.com

A new report from global management consulting firm Kearney outlines how legal departments and general counsel for media companies can transform into stronger, more efficient strategic business partners and adapt to challenges facing the industry. The report is based, in part, on Kearney's work with media-centric legal departments, but it also applies to in-house legal leaders in a wide range of other sectors.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 11, 2022, 3:48 PM