General counsel are facing a blizzard of risks and opportunities as they prepare to enter 2023, legal observers say, as the economy heads toward what many believe will be a recession and new regulatory hurdles loom on a range of fronts. They note that companies that best navigate the challenges—and find pockets of opportunity along the way—will be best positioned to thrive in the years ahead.

Legal Services

December 30, 2022, 11:22 AM