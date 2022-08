News From Law.com

Less isn't always best when it comes to law firm consolidation. Corporate law departments have boasted for years about the benefits of shrinking the number of outside law firms and other legal service providers that they use. But the practice's potential pitfalls have received scant attention. Legal advisers and in-house leaders, including Medtronic general counsel Ivan Fong, discuss the issue and how to improve consolidation efforts.

Legal Services

August 24, 2022, 2:57 PM