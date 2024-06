News From Law.com

Total legal spend by legal departments rose from $3.1 million in 2023 to $3.8 million this year, a new benchmarking report revealed. The most notable increases were among companies with revenues between $1 billion and $5 billion, which saw median legal spending rise to $6 million, and those with revenues between $5 billion and $10 billion, where spending surged to nearly $32 million.

June 27, 2024, 5:25 PM