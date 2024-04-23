Legal Community Divided on NY Lawmakers Landmark Housing Dea...

News From Law.com

A landmark deal that New York lawmakers brokered this past weekend was "the biggest package of housing legislation" that Nixon Peabody strategic policy advisor Deborah VanAmerongen said she's seen in 30 years in the field. The deal included a reduced version of a Good Cause Eviction bill that provides new protections from evictions, along with anti-price gouging measures for renters; reinforcement that squatters are not tenants; and a plan to build more housing in New York City through the establishment of a 485-x tax incentive to construct affordable housing.

Government

April 23, 2024, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: /