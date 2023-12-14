Legal Chief of GMs Troubled Cruise Robotaxi Unit Gets Ax | L...

News From Law.com

Jeff Bleich, a former special counsel to President Barrack Obama who in 2020 joined self-driving taxi startup Cruise as chief legal and policy officer, was among nine company leaders dismissed this week in a shakeup spurred by an internal probe of an early October accident. Reuters on Wednesday was first to report the ousters, which stemmed from an Oct. 2 incident in San Francisco in which one of the vehicles ran over and dragged a pedestrian, severely injuring her.

Automotive

December 14, 2023, 12:27 PM

