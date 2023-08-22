Legal Chief for Movie Theater Association Follows Other Exec...

News From Law.com

The changing of the guard at the National Association of Theatre Owners is continuing, with general counsel Jackie Brenneman the latest to depart. Brenneman had been legal chief of the Washington, D.C.-based trade group, which represents movie theater owners, for five years. Her exit follows the May appointment of of Michael O'Leary as president and CEO. O'Leary succeeds longtime president and CEO John Fithian, who retired in April after leading the organization since 1999.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 22, 2023, 3:44 PM

nature of claim: /