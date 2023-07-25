New Suit - Housing Discrimination

Legal Aid Chicago sued apartment management company Hunter Properties Inc. on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The complaint accuses the defendant of using discriminatory policies to categorically reject any housing applicants who have ever found themselves connected with an eviction case. The lawsuit was filed by Mayer Brown, the ACLU and the National Housing Law Project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04809, Legal Aid Chicago v. Hunter Properties, Inc.

Real Estate

July 25, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Legal Aid Chicago

Plaintiffs

Mayer Brown

defendants

Hunter Properties, Inc.

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act