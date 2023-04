News From Law.com

The lawyer who helped AT&T get into the media business and then advised the company when it reversed course—spinning off WarnerMedia to Discovery a year ago—saw his compensation rise 7 percent in 2022. AT&T General Counsel David McAtee II received total compensation of $11.3 million, likely keeping him among the nation's highest-paid legal chiefs.

April 04, 2023, 1:11 PM

