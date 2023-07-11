New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ulmer & Berne filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Legacy Roofing Services. The suit targets Facility Products & Services and Michael Fusco, a former senior regional account manager for Legacy, for alleged misappropriation of contract bidding methodologies, sales leads and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01341, Legacy Roofing Services LLC v. Fusco et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 11, 2023, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Legacy Roofing Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Ulmer & Berne

defendants

Facility Products & Services LLC

Michael Fusco

