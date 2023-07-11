Ulmer & Berne filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Legacy Roofing Services. The suit targets Facility Products & Services and Michael Fusco, a former senior regional account manager for Legacy, for alleged misappropriation of contract bidding methodologies, sales leads and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01341, Legacy Roofing Services LLC v. Fusco et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 11, 2023, 12:43 PM