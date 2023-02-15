New Suit

Illinois National Insurance, an AIG company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court. The court case, filed by Perkins Coie and Honigman on behalf of Legacy Health, accuses the defendant of wrongfully refusing to provide full coverage for amounts incurred by Legacy Health in an underlying employment lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00229, Legacy Health v. Illinois National Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 6:29 PM