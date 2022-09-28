New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Perkins Coie filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court on behalf of Unity Center for Behavioral Health and other medical providers. The suit, which targets the Oregon Health Authority, challenges the involuntary detention and treatment of individuals with mental disorders, and claims the defendant is leaving them in acute care community hospitals for extended periods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01460, Legacy Health System et al v. Allen.

Health Care

September 28, 2022, 6:02 PM