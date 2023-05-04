New Suit - Antitrust

AT&T was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court accusing the company of blocking a Black-owned private equity company from making an asset purchase agreement due to racial bias. The court action was brought by Ewell, Brown, Blanke & Knight and Miller Barondness LLP on behalf of Legacy Equity Advisors, a company which has received backing from Bain Capital and Jay Z's entertainment company Roc Nation. The complaint contends that AT&T has refused to treat Legacy as a qualified buyer of its ‘non-core’ assets, while awarding contracts and preferential terms to similarly situated, white-owned companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00979, Legacy Equity Advisors, LLC.

Telecommunications

May 04, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Legacy Equity Advisors, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ewell, Brown, Blanke & Knight LLP

Ewell Brown Blanke & Knight LLP

defendants

At&T Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation