Removed To Federal Court

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Kenneth S. Harter on behalf of Legacy Brokerage LLC. The defendant is represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson. The case is 4:23-cv-00648, Legacy Brokerage, LLC v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Legacy Brokerage, LLC

defendants

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action