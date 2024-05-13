Who Got The Work

Carol Welborn Reisman and Nora Bolling Bilbro of Liskow & Lewis have stepped in to represent Textron, a Rhode Island-based aviation manufacturer, in an environmental lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Brock Law Office, Barrett Law Group and attorney Reid Stanford on behalf of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, which targets Textron, Rockwell Automation and Boeing for allegations of groundwater pollution. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 4:24-cv-00033, Leflore County Board of Supervisors v. Meritor, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 13, 2024, 1:11 PM

