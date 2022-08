Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blank Rome and Kutak Rock on Monday removed a consumer class action against Target to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by WH Law and the Kelly Law Firm, accuses the retailer of failing to offer access to written warranties for products costing more than $15 prior to the point of sale in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case is 4:22-cv-00727, Leflar v. Target Corp.