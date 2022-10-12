Removed To Federal Court

Michaels Stores on Tuesday removed a consumer class action arising from alleged violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by WH Law and the Kelly Law Firm, contends that Michaels does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Michaels Stores is represented by Quattlebaum, Grooms, Tull & Burrow and Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 4:22-cv-00990, Leflar v. Michaels Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 12, 2022, 4:09 PM