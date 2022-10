Removed To Federal Court

Joann Stores removed a consumer class action to Arkansas Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by wh Law and the Kelly Law Firm, contends that the defendant fails to provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Joann Stores is represented by Adams & Reese. The case is 4:22-cv-00969, Leflar v. Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 07, 2022, 7:48 PM