Removed To Federal Court

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. on Tuesday removed a consumer class action over its presentation of warranty information to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by WH Law and Kelly Law Firm, contends that Hobby Lobby does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Hobby Lobby is represented by Mitchell Williams. The case is 4:22-cv-00982, Leflar v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 12, 2022, 5:30 AM