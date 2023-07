New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Koller Law on behalf of an overnight stocker who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for missing six days of work in order to care for his epileptic wife. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02815, Leffert v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 25, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Leffert

Plaintiffs

Koller Law PC

defendants

Walmart, Inc

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA