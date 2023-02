New Suit - Patent

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Dale LeFebvre. The complaint, against cashback shopping website Extrabux Inc., asserts two patents related to rebate cross selling network and systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00167, LeFebvre v. Extrabux, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 16, 2023, 4:39 AM