Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Strategic Insurance Corp., a subsidiary of Progressive, to Colorado District Court. The suit, which arises from property damage claims resulting from the Marshall Fire, was filed by Levy Law on behalf of David Leevan and Yekaterina Leevan. The case is 1:23-cv-00919, Leevan et al v. American Strategic Insurance Corporation.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

David Leevan

Yekaterina Leevan

defendants

American Strategic Insurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute