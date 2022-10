Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by McNamee & McNamee on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Thor Omni motor coach recreational vehicle. The case is 3:22-cv-00285, Leet v. Sirpilla RV Center, LLC et al.

Automotive

October 06, 2022, 6:39 PM