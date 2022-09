Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shunnarah Law on behalf of Glen Leer, doing business as Lakeview Family Medicine, for allegedly wrongfully refusing to fill prescriptions written by the plaintiff. The case is 1:22-cv-01835, Leer v. Walmart Inc.