Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Franke Schultz & Mullen removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allianz and AssuredPartners to Kansas District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for claims stemming from a fatal plane crash, was filed by Ralston Pope & Diehl on behalf of the estate of William Leeds. The case is 5:22-cv-04046, Leeds v. Allianz Risk Consulting LLC et al.