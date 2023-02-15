New Suit

Construction company Leebcor Services sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other defendants on Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over construction work at Fort Bragg. According to the complaint, the defendants wrongfully accused Leebcor of failing to meet anti-terrorism standards and demanded that Leebcor perform additional work with no extra funding. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks a declaration that Leebcor has no duty to perform the additional work. The case is 5:23-cv-00070, Leebcor Services LLC v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers USA et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 15, 2023, 6:07 PM