New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court over its 'Walmart Plus' subscription service. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, accuses Walmart of misleading customers about its autorenewal policy and continuing to charge customers after cancellation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12258, Lee v. Walmart Inc.