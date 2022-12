New Suit - Employment

The University of Florida was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by attorney George E. Harth Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that the defendant's College of Journalism and Communication systemically denies tenure and promotions to Korean women. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00340, Lee v. University Of Florida et al.