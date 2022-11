Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Universal Protection Service LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Allen Lee. The case is 2:22-cv-06750, Lee v. Universal Protection Service, LLC et al.

Business Services

November 23, 2022, 2:10 PM