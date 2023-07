Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maricle & Associates on Monday removed a lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris Bart on behalf of Christopher Lee. The case is 2:23-cv-00974, Lee v. Travelers Property Casualty Co of America et al.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Lee

Plaintiffs

Morris Bart (no)

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Service Steel Distributors, LLC

Thomas Troup

defendant counsels

Travelers Ins Co (man)

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision