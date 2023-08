Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Simmons Jannace DeLuca on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and 20th Avenue Development LLC. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek on behalf of Hsiu-Hua Lee, who contends that she was struck by falling objects in TJX's store. The case is 1:23-cv-06010, Lee v. The TJX Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Hsiu-Hua Lee

Plaintiffs

Elefterakis Elefterakis & Panek P.C.

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

20th Avenue Development, LLC.

defendant counsels

Simmons Jannace Deluca, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims