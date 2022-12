New Suit

Nassau County and the clothing store Psycho Bunny were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Rha Kim Grossman & McIlwain on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was wrongfully arrested for theft. The case is 9:22-cv-07386, Lee v. The County of Nassau, New York et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 1:15 PM