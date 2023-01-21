Who Got The Work

Daniel D. Edelman and Kevin Elkins of Epstein Becker & Green have entered appearances for clothing retailer Psycho Bunny Inc. and parent company Eighteen Hundred Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Rha Kim Grossman & McIlwain on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was wrongfully arrested for theft. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M Azrack, is 2:22-cv-07386, Lee v. The County of Nassau, et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 21, 2023, 11:46 AM