Who Got The Work

Partner Thomas B. Sullivan of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for Tegna, a broadcast and digital media company, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 12 in New York Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Jackson Lee, arises from the allegedly unauthorized use of the plaintiff's photograph on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:24-cv-02789, Lee v. Tegna Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 28, 2024, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lee

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Tegna Inc.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims