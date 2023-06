Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Minnock, Rice & Miner on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Starbucks and Smith's Marketplace to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Carlson Injury Law on behalf of Deniece Lee. The suit stems from two Urnex tablets, a coffee and espresso machine cleaner, allegedly found at the bottom of a Starbucks beverage. The case is 1:23-cv-00069, Lee v. Starbucks et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 02, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Deniece Lee

Plaintiffs

Carlson Injury Law

defendants

Starbucks

Smith's Food & Drug Centers

defendant counsels

Morgan Minnock Rice & Miner

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims