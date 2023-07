Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sandberg Phoenix on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Donald L. Schlapprizzi on behalf of Jason Lee, who contends that he sustained injuries due to an explosion fire. The case is 4:23-cv-00850, Lee v. Siemens Industry Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 03, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Lee

defendants

CBRE Inc.

CBRE Managed Services, Inc.

David Asmus

Gabe Espinosa

John M Roberts

Siemens Industry Inc.

defendant counsels

Sandberg Phoenix Pc - St. Louis

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims