Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Dental Dreams and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Kim, Lim & Partners on behalf of a plaintiff claiming retaliation for raising concerns about unethical practices. The case is 2:23-cv-03963, Lee v. Sameera Hussain, Dmd d/b/a Dental Dreams et al.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 5:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessie Eunso Lee

defendants

Brenna Brutzkus

Jane Does nos. 1-10 (fictitious)

Jennifer Kight

Sameera Hussain, Dmd d/b/a Dental Dreams

XYZ Corps. 110

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination