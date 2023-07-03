Who Got The Work

Thomas N. McCormick and Shane T. Micheil of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease have entered appearances for RugsUSA LLC in a false advertising class action. The complaint, filed May 17 in California Northern District Court by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of promoting fake limited-time sales and discounts to mislead consumers into believing they are receiving bargain pricing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-02412, Lee v. RugsUSA, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 4:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexandria Lee

Plaintiffs

Dovel & Luner

defendants

RugsUSA, LLC

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract