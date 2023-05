New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a false advertising class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against RugsUSA LLC. The complaint accuses the defendant of advertising fake limited-time sales, regular prices and discounts to create an illusion that customers are receiving a limited-time discount. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02412, Lee v. RugsUSA, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexandria Lee

Plaintiffs

Dovel & Luner

defendants

RugsUSA, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract