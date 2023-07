Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against RaceTrac to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Walters Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff alleging gender discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00790, Lee v. RaceTrac, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Ry'Lencia Lee

Plaintiffs

Walters Law Office PLLC

defendants

RaceTrac, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination