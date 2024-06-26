DLA Piper partner John J. Clarke Jr. has entered an appearance for Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 30 in New York Northern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Plug overstated its ability to mitigate the negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have on the company’s hydrogen business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 1:24-cv-00598, Lee v. Plug Power Inc. et al.
Automotive
June 26, 2024, 12:21 PM