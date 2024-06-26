Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner John J. Clarke Jr. has entered an appearance for Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 30 in New York Northern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Plug overstated its ability to mitigate the negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have on the company’s hydrogen business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 1:24-cv-00598, Lee v. Plug Power Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 26, 2024, 12:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Dongho Lee

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

Paul B. Middleton

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws