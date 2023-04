Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Papa John's and Brandon Black to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Shealey Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment. The case is 6:23-cv-01649, Lee v. Perfect Delivery North America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaitlyn Grace Lee

Plaintiffs

Shealey Law Firm (col)

defendants

Perfect Delivery North America

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination