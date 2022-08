New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Panera Bread Company was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in Michigan Eastern District Court over the company's marketing of its 'Unlimited Sip Club' auto-renewing beverage subscription. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that 'unlimited' access to endless beverages really means 'once every 2 hours.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11958, Lee v. Panera Bread Company.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 22, 2022, 4:47 AM