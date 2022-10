Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Life and Accident Insurance and Nucor, a producer of steel and related products, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Wukela Law Firm on behalf of Glenn D Lee. Nucor is represented by Moore & Van Allen. The case is 4:22-cv-03428, Lee v. Nucor Corporation et al.

Insurance

October 05, 2022, 12:01 PM