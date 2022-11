Who Got The Work

Brooke M. Nixon, Thomas W. Scroggins and Brittany R. Turner of Costangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete have stepped in as defense counsel to Northway Health & Rehabilitation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Oct. 17 in Alabama Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon, is 7:22-cv-01333, Lee v. Northway Health & Rehabilitation.

Health Care

November 16, 2022, 5:47 AM