New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Facebook and Instagram were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Meyers & Flowers on behalf of an Illinois minor and her mother, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04650, Lee et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.