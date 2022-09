Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tillman Batchelor LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims caused by a plumbing system backup, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Theresa Lee. The case is 4:22-cv-00882, Lee v. Liberty Insurance Corporation.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 7:25 PM