Who Got The Work

General Motors has turned to attorney Matthew R. Beatty of Beatty Navarre Strama to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action was filed Aug. 12 in Texas Southern District Court by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the owner of a Cadillac Escalade. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, is 4:22-cv-02742, Lee v. General Motors LLC.